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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 34.52% in the June 2026 quarter

KNR Constructions consolidated net profit declines 34.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales decline 4.04% to Rs 587.94 crore

Net profit of KNR Constructions declined 34.52% to Rs 80.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 123.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.04% to Rs 587.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 612.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales587.94612.72 -4 OPM %16.4029.86 -PBDT55.44159.84 -65 PBT44.74144.42 -69 NP80.81123.41 -35

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:31 AM IST