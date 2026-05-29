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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kohinoor Foods consolidated net profit declines 76.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Kohinoor Foods consolidated net profit declines 76.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

Sales rise 41.10% to Rs 27.74 crore

Net profit of Kohinoor Foods declined 76.67% to Rs 87.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 375.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.10% to Rs 27.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 77.12% to Rs 80.66 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 352.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.85% to Rs 147.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales27.7419.66 41 147.6086.39 71 OPM %-14.82-2.03 --4.514.58 - PBDT1.290.22 486 -1.37-18.43 93 PBT0.09-1.35 LP -6.88-24.49 72 NP87.63375.63 -77 80.66352.49 -77

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:27 AM IST

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