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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kohinoor Foods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kohinoor Foods reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.10 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales rise 81.82% to Rs 29.60 crore

Net profit of Kohinoor Foods reported to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 81.82% to Rs 29.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.6016.28 82 OPM %1.82-2.33 -PBDT2.73-0.63 LP PBT2.10-2.05 LP NP2.10-2.05 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:19 AM IST