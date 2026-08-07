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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 27.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 27.44% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 0.84% to Rs 228.48 crore

Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin declined 27.44% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.84% to Rs 228.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 226.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales228.48226.58 1 OPM %6.838.66 -PBDT15.0918.82 -20 PBT9.8413.53 -27 NP7.3010.06 -27

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST