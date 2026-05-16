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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 34.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Kokuyo Camlin standalone net profit declines 34.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales rise 13.18% to Rs 225.63 crore

Net profit of Kokuyo Camlin declined 34.40% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.18% to Rs 225.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 325.21% to Rs 24.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 803.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 759.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales225.63199.35 13 803.38759.98 6 OPM %4.806.62 -7.234.45 - PBDT10.0612.14 -17 56.0129.95 87 PBT3.886.80 -43 33.918.74 288 NP2.884.39 -34 24.795.83 325

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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