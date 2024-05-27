Kolte-Patil Developers slides on reporting dismal Q4 numbers

Kolte-Patil Developers declined 4.52% to Rs 491.40 after the company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 26.18 crore in Q4 FY24 as against net profit of Rs 121.33 crore in Q4 FY23.

Loss before tax stood at Rs 44.63 crore in Q4 FY24 as against profit before tax of Rs 171.63 crore in Q4 FY23.

Total expense fell 10% YoY to Rs 569.19 crore during the quarter. The company's cost of services, construction and land surged 95.98% YoY to Rs 620.81 crore.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood negatively at Rs 6.9 crore as against positive EBITDA of Rs 173.4 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin was negative at 1.3% in Q4 FY24 as compared to positive EBITDA margin of 21.8% posted in Q4 FY23.

New area sales value increased 6% to Rs 743 crore and the collections was up 1% YoY to Rs 592 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The volume for new area sales climbed 6% to 1.03 million sq. ft and the realization rose marginally to Rs 7,226 per sq ft.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY24, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

On a full year basis, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 67.48 crore as against net profit of Rs 113.45 crore in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations declined 7.85% to Rs 1,371.48 crore as compared with Rs 1,488.43 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Rahul Talele, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers said, I am happy to report robust operational performance for FY24, with record-high sales value, volumes, and collections. The residential real estate sector experienced remarkable growth this year due to factors such as rising disposable incomes, greater affordability, robust economic growth, policy reforms, and stable interest rates that encouraged home buying. Capitalizing on this rising demand for home ownership and high quality living, we launched new projects worth Rs. 3,816 crore. These projects, aligned with the evolving needs of our customers, enabled us to achieve an impressive 63% pre-sales from these newly launched projects.

In FY24, our sales grew by 26% YoY to Rs. 2,822 crore, and volumes increasing by 20% YoY to 3.9 million square feet. Strong execution led to rapid progress across projects, resulting in highest-ever collections of Rs. 2,070 crore. We ended the year with revenues of Rs. 1,372 crore. Balance-Sheet remains healthy and cash flows robust, enabling the Board to recommend a final dividend of Rs. 4 per equity share.

As we look to the future, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of the real estate sector. In FY25, we are confident of delivering sales of Rs. 3,500 crore. The solid foundation laid in FY24 positions us to achieve even greater milestones in FY25 and beyond, with a focus on innovation, execution excellence, and enhancing customer experience.

Kolte Patil Developers is a leading real estate company with dominant presence in the Pune residential market. It has developed and constructed over 50 projects including residential complexes, commercial complexes and IT Parks covering a saleable area of 20 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Revenue from operations declined 33.94% to Rs 526.38 in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.