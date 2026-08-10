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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kome-on Communication reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kome-on Communication reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:07 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Kome-on Communication reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:07 PM IST