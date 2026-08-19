Konkan Railway Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 675.78 crore

Net Loss of Konkan Railway Corporation reported to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 675.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 581.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.675.78581.266.416.0237.7223.79-5.52-16.73-5.52-16.73

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