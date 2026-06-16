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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit rises 176.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Konkan Railway Corporation standalone net profit rises 176.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 14.02% to Rs 1166.79 crore

Net profit of Konkan Railway Corporation rose 176.38% to Rs 131.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 1166.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1023.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.99% to Rs 199.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.40% to Rs 3329.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3935.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1166.791023.28 14 3329.223935.10 -15 OPM %14.588.55 -11.268.67 - PBDT184.7187.17 112 378.02292.37 29 PBT131.5047.58 176 199.63137.69 45 NP131.5047.58 176 199.63137.69 45

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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