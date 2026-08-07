Kopran consolidated net profit declines 10.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.88% to Rs 153.99 crore

Net profit of Kopran declined 10.07% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 153.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 135.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.153.99135.2210.2710.4514.5814.158.809.896.707.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News