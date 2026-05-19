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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kopran consolidated net profit rises 94.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Kopran consolidated net profit rises 94.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales rise 35.77% to Rs 234.02 crore

Net profit of Kopran rose 94.94% to Rs 18.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.77% to Rs 234.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.26% to Rs 25.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.23% to Rs 681.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 629.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales234.02172.36 36 681.42629.60 8 OPM %14.089.92 -9.0911.58 - PBDT29.8617.58 70 51.8367.54 -23 PBT25.3513.71 85 34.3651.95 -34 NP18.879.68 95 25.7338.55 -33

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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