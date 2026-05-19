Kopran consolidated net profit rises 94.94% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.77% to Rs 234.02 crore

Net profit of Kopran rose 94.94% to Rs 18.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.77% to Rs 234.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 172.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.26% to Rs 25.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.23% to Rs 681.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 629.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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