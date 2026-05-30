Kothari Fermentation & Biochem standalone net profit rises 20.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.90% to Rs 32.47 crore

Net profit of Kothari Fermentation & Biochem rose 20.95% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.90% to Rs 32.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.84% to Rs 112.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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