Kothari Industrial Corp gains after securing service contract from Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation

Kothari Industrial Corporation added 1.25% to Rs 146.35 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) from Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation, Tiruppur, for a project worth Rs 24.93 crore.

The contract is for providing food services under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajat Moming Breakfast Scheme to school children from the conrmon kitchen located at Anupparpalayam Government Higher Secondary School premises.

The LoA states an approximate three-year cost for school working days. The company is required to furnish the securify deposit within 7 days from receipt of the LOA and execute the agreement within 15 days.

Kothari Industrial Corporation is a Chennai-based diversified conglomerate with presence across verticals including fertilizers, industrial chemicals, minerals, sustainable industrial solutions, drone division, Kothari Public school, facility management services, hospitality and aviation services etc.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 28.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 52.44 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

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