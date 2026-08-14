Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.78% to Rs 52.44 croreNet Loss of Kothari Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 28.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 52.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.4439.20 34 OPM %-42.58-1.20 -PBDT-27.07-0.31 -8632 PBT-28.85-1.92 -1403 NP-28.90-1.92 -1405
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:16 PM IST