Friday, August 14, 2026 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Sales rise 33.78% to Rs 52.44 crore

Net Loss of Kothari Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 28.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 52.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales52.4439.20 34 OPM %-42.58-1.20 -PBDT-27.07-0.31 -8632 PBT-28.85-1.92 -1403 NP-28.90-1.92 -1405

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jyoti consolidated net profit declines 13.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Jyoti consolidated net profit declines 13.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 28.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 28.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Karnavati Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Karnavati Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Galaxy Supermarket reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Galaxy Supermarket reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Equilateral Enterprises standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Equilateral Enterprises standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:16 PM IST