Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.90 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.78% to Rs 52.44 crore

Net Loss of Kothari Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 28.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.78% to Rs 52.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.52.4439.20-42.58-1.20-27.07-0.31-28.85-1.92-28.90-1.92

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