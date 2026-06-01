Monday, June 01, 2026 | 10:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Industrial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kothari Industrial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

Sales rise 68.51% to Rs 44.52 crore

Net Loss of Kothari Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 14.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.51% to Rs 44.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 31.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 16.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 105.79% to Rs 178.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales44.5226.42 69 178.3086.64 106 OPM %-13.95-53.29 --10.91-16.29 - PBDT-8.24-13.67 40 -19.66-15.04 -31 PBT-14.07-13.02 -8 -31.21-16.17 -93 NP-14.07-13.02 -8 -31.21-16.17 -93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia reports standalone net loss of Rs 130.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vishnu Prakash R Punglia reports standalone net loss of Rs 130.79 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Mahesh Developers standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Mahesh Developers standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 29.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Riddhi Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 29.54% in the March 2026 quarter

Shashijit Infraprojects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shashijit Infraprojects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vikram Kamats Hospitality standalone net profit declines 54.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Vikram Kamats Hospitality standalone net profit declines 54.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayIndian Stock Market OutlookGold and Silver Rate TodayMalaysia Social Media Ban for Youth under 16Israel Lebanon IncursionCommercial LPG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table