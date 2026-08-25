Kothari Industrial Corporation secures food services contract worth Rs 12 cr
From six municipalities in state of Tamil NaduKothari Industrial Corporation has received letters of acceptance (LoAs) from six municipalities in the state of Tamil Nadu for providing food services under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to municipal school children. The aggregate value of the aforesaid LoAs is Rs 12.02 crore for a period of three years.
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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 1:16 PM IST