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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Industrial Corporation secures food services contract worth Rs 12 cr

Kothari Industrial Corporation secures food services contract worth Rs 12 cr

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

From six municipalities in state of Tamil Nadu

Kothari Industrial Corporation has received letters of acceptance (LoAs) from six municipalities in the state of Tamil Nadu for providing food services under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme to municipal school children. The aggregate value of the aforesaid LoAs is Rs 12.02 crore for a period of three years.

 

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First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 1:16 PM IST