Kothari Industrial Corporation signs MoU with Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions

To explore construction 3D printing opportunities in Australia

Kothari Industrial Corporation (KICL) and Chennai-based deep tech startup Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions , which specializes in Construction 3D Printing, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore construction 3D printing opportunities with initial focus on Australia's residential housing construction market, marking a significant milestone in India's technology export capabilities and international construction partnerships.

The collaboration comes at a critical juncture as Australia faces a severe housing shortage and affordability crisis and major cities ranking among the least affordable globally. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government has launched an ambitious plan to build 1.2 million homes by 2030 under the National Housing Accord, supported by a $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund aimed at boosting supply, particularly affordable housing.

The collaboration aligns with the broader India-Australia economic engagement, following Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's announcement that India and Australia can work together to support the delivery of up to 1 million homes, representing a potential $500 billion opportunity. The initiative focuses on facilitating the adoption of advanced construction technologies, alongside capability development to train Australians domestically in the use of these technologies to deliver housing outcomes in line with Australian building codes, standards, and regulatory requirements, with potential support from global financing partners.

Highlighting the strategic significance of this collaboration, J. Rafiq Ahmed, Executive Chairman & Managing Director of KICL, said: "Australia presents an extraordinary opportunity for Indian technology and execution capabilities to address one of the developed world's most pressing housing challenges. Our collaboration with Tvasta combines our business development and financing coordination strengths with their proven 3D printing technology to deliver scalable housing solutions. This collaboration represents exactly the kind of India-Australia collaboration that can create value for both nations while solving real-world problems."