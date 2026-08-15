Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 3.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.82% to Rs 146.50 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals declined 3.19% to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.82% to Rs 146.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 160.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.146.50160.6714.9114.2424.5824.9422.4522.8317.0217.58

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