Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.04% to Rs 152.86 crore

Net profit of Kothari Petrochemicals rose 3.01% to Rs 17.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 152.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 152.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.13% to Rs 72.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 591.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 577.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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