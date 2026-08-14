Kothari Products consolidated net profit declines 64.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.65% to Rs 269.89 crore

Net profit of Kothari Products declined 64.71% to Rs 7.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.65% to Rs 269.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 248.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.269.89248.41-4.780.0912.8423.5012.2622.977.5021.25

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