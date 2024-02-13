Kothari Products consolidated net profit rises 72.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 30.73% to Rs 225.95 croreNet profit of Kothari Products rose 72.48% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 30.73% to Rs 225.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 326.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales225.95326.21 -31 OPM %0.010.64 -PBDT9.147.43 23 PBT8.706.78 28 NP8.905.16 72
