Kothari Products consolidated net profit rises 72.48% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Kothari Products rose 72.48% to Rs 8.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 30.73% to Rs 225.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 326.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.225.95326.210.010.649.147.438.706.788.905.16