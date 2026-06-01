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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kothari Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales rise 42.08% to Rs 316.59 crore

Net loss of Kothari Products reported to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 10.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.08% to Rs 316.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 222.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 33.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 93.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.42% to Rs 1009.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 957.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales316.59222.83 42 1009.76957.86 5 OPM %-5.260.82 --4.71-13.84 - PBDT-2.3915.80 PL 27.36-86.90 LP PBT-2.9615.29 PL 24.92-88.78 LP NP-1.9510.27 PL 33.20-93.99 LP

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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