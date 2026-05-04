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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Sales rise 16.39% to Rs 41.96 crore

Net profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 41.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.63% to Rs 6.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.40% to Rs 246.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales41.9636.05 16 246.78310.02 -20 OPM %-6.91-7.93 --6.393.95 - PBDT-1.922.65 PL -9.4025.09 PL PBT-5.60-1.01 -454 -23.9710.43 PL NP0.63-0.69 LP 6.6110.43 -37

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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