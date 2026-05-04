Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.39% to Rs 41.96 crore

Net profit of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.39% to Rs 41.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.63% to Rs 6.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 20.40% to Rs 246.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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