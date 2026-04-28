Kotyark Industries consolidated net profit rises 543.45% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 220.54% to Rs 63.66 crore

Net profit of Kotyark Industries rose 543.45% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 220.54% to Rs 63.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.72% to Rs 18.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 314.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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