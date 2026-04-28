Kotyark Industries consolidated net profit rises 543.45% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 220.54% to Rs 63.66 croreNet profit of Kotyark Industries rose 543.45% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 220.54% to Rs 63.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.72% to Rs 18.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 314.87 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 288.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales63.6619.86 221 314.87288.10 9 OPM %30.0728.25 -15.2214.80 - PBDT16.804.46 277 39.6635.67 11 PBT13.580.45 2918 26.8520.41 32 NP9.331.45 543 18.7714.47 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 9:06 AM IST