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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kotyark Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Kotyark Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 11.54% to Rs 91.98 crore

Net profit of Kotyark Industries rose 7.87% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.54% to Rs 91.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales91.9882.46 12 OPM %12.7312.49 -PBDT9.968.58 16 PBT7.475.72 31 NP3.843.56 8

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST