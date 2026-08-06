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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kotyark Industries receives orders for supply of 1,662 KL of biodiesel

Kotyark Industries receives orders for supply of 1,662 KL of biodiesel

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 10:32 AM IST
Kotyark Industries has received Letters of Intent (LOIs) for the supply of 1,287 KL of Biodiesel, from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) dated 03 August 2026, having total deliverable cost order of approximately Rs 11.93 crore , which were received by the Company via e-mail on 04 August 2026, and 375 KL of Bio Diesel, from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) dated 04 August 2026, having total deliverable cost order of approximately Rs 3.48 crore which was received by the Company via e-mail on 05 August 2026. These orders are for the supply period from June 2026 to August 2026.
 

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 10:32 AM IST