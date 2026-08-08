Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 20.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.34% to Rs 430.91 crore

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 20.72% to Rs 69.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.34% to Rs 430.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 373.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.430.91373.5928.7628.32123.27102.3291.5476.3969.0957.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News