Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 20.72% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 15.34% to Rs 430.91 croreNet profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 20.72% to Rs 69.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.34% to Rs 430.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 373.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales430.91373.59 15 OPM %28.7628.32 -PBDT123.27102.32 20 PBT91.5476.39 20 NP69.0957.23 21
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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:09 AM IST