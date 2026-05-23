Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 98.21% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.68% to Rs 1.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.75% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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