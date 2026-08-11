Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. standalone net profit rises 37.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.48% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net profit of Kovalam Investment & Trading Co. rose 37.78% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 46.48% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.081.4295.1995.071.981.351.981.351.861.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News