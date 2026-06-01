KPI Green Energy allots 3.30 lakh equity shares under ESOP

KPI Green Energy has allotted 3,30,895 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each to the eligible employees pursuant to exercise of options, under KPI Green- ESOP 2023.

Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 98,67,05,365/- (consisting of 19,73,41,073 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each) to Rs. 98,83,59,840 /- (consisting of 19,76,71,968 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each).