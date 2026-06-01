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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy allots 3.30 lakh equity shares under ESOP

KPI Green Energy allots 3.30 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 7:16 PM IST
KPI Green Energy has allotted 3,30,895 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each to the eligible employees pursuant to exercise of options, under KPI Green- ESOP 2023.

Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 98,67,05,365/- (consisting of 19,73,41,073 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each) to Rs. 98,83,59,840 /- (consisting of 19,76,71,968 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each).

 

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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