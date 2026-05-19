KPI Green Energy arm executes BESPA with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

For development of standalone BESS project of 120 MW / 240 MWh

Sun Drops Energia, a subsidiary of KPI Green Energy, has executed the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) for development of a self-owned IPP Standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project having an aggregate capacity of 120 MW / 240 MWh.

This BESPA has been executed subsequent to the earlier executed 445 MW / 890 MWh BESPA with GUVNL, thereby taking the Group's cumulative executed standalone BESS portfolio to 565 MW / 1,130 MWh.

The BESPA has been executed pursuant to the tariff-based competitive bidding process conducted by GUVNL under Phase-VIII, supported by Viability Gap Funding (VGF) through the Power System Development Fund (PSDF).

Under the terms of the BESPA, Sun Drops Energia will develop, own and operate the Standalone BESS Project at locations in the vicinity of 220kV Gariyadhar AIS Substation (65 MW / 130 MWh) and 220kV Otha AIS Substation (55 MW / 110 MWh) in the State of Gujarat and make the contracted battery energy storage capacity available to GUVNL on long term basis.

The execution of the present BESPA marks another significant milestone for the Group and further strengthens its presence in the utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) segment, while continuing to expand its footprint across emerging renewable energy infrastructure opportunities.