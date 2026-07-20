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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy commissions 200 MW solar capacity for Coal India

KPI Green Energy commissions 200 MW solar capacity for Coal India

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

At GIPCL's Solar Park, Khavda, Gujarat

KPI Green Energy has successfully commissioned 200 MW (AC) / 269 MW (DC) Solar Power capacity forming part of the 300 MW (AC) / 405 MW (DC) grid connected ground-mounted Solar PV project being executed by the Company on an EPC basis for Coal India at GIPCL's Solar Park, Khavda, Gujarat, as certified by the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA).

 

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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