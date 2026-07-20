KPI Green Energy commissions 200 MW solar capacity for Coal India
At GIPCL's Solar Park, Khavda, GujaratKPI Green Energy has successfully commissioned 200 MW (AC) / 269 MW (DC) Solar Power capacity forming part of the 300 MW (AC) / 405 MW (DC) grid connected ground-mounted Solar PV project being executed by the Company on an EPC basis for Coal India at GIPCL's Solar Park, Khavda, Gujarat, as certified by the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA).
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 2:04 PM IST