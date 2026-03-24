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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy commissions 376 MWp capacity out of total IPP portfolio of 2.17 GWp

KPI Green Energy commissions 376 MWp capacity out of total IPP portfolio of 2.17 GWp

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

KPI Green Energy has recently energised an additional 376 MWp capacity (comprising ~182 MWp solar capacity in GUVNL 250/350 MWp project and ~164 MWp Solar capacity and ~30 MWp Wind capacity in GUVNL 370 MW/677 MWp project). With this, the Company's total energised capacity under its Independent Power Producer (IPP) portfolio has reached 965 MWp, marking a significant milestone in the phased development of its utility-scale renewable energy assets.

With a total IPP portfolio of 2.17 GWp, the balance capacity is under execution and is expected to be commissioned in a phased manner, in line with scheduled timelines. This continued execution across KPI Green's IPP portfolio strengthens its position as a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP), while reflecting its strong project development and delivery capabilities and enhancing long-term revenue visibility through a growing base of contracted renewable energy assets under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).

 

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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