KPI Green Energy commissions 376 MWp capacity out of total IPP portfolio of 2.17 GWp
KPI Green Energy has recently energised an additional 376 MWp capacity (comprising ~182 MWp solar capacity in GUVNL 250/350 MWp project and ~164 MWp Solar capacity and ~30 MWp Wind capacity in GUVNL 370 MW/677 MWp project). With this, the Company's total energised capacity under its Independent Power Producer (IPP) portfolio has reached 965 MWp, marking a significant milestone in the phased development of its utility-scale renewable energy assets.
With a total IPP portfolio of 2.17 GWp, the balance capacity is under execution and is expected to be commissioned in a phased manner, in line with scheduled timelines. This continued execution across KPI Green's IPP portfolio strengthens its position as a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP), while reflecting its strong project development and delivery capabilities and enhancing long-term revenue visibility through a growing base of contracted renewable energy assets under long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs).
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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 11:16 AM IST