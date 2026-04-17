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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPI Green Energy gains as CERC grants inter-state trading licence

KPI Green Energy gains as CERC grants inter-state trading licence

Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

KPI Green Energy added 2.21% to Rs 450.55 after the company received an inter-state power trading licence (Category IV) from the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) enabling participation in India's national power markets.

This approval authorises the company to undertake electricity trading across state boundaries, enabling participation in Indias national power markets and alignment of its power sales strategy with regional demand dynamics.

The company had earlier received an intra-state power trading licence from the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC), and with the addition of the inter-state licence from CERC, the company said that it is now well-positioned to operate across India, establishing a comprehensive pan-India power trading platform.

 

With the new licence in place, the company will be able to access demand centres across multiple states, expanding beyond region-specific power offtake arrangements. It will also be able to dynamically allocate power based on market conditions, improving realisations through better timing and location of sales.

Further, the company can engage with a wider customer base, including industrial and utility buyers across geographies, and participate in exchange-led and short-term markets, complementing its existing long-term contracting strategy.

Dr. Faruk G. Patel, chairman & managing director, said: The inter-state trading licence strengthens our ability to operate seamlessly across markets and respond to evolving demand patterns. It enhances our flexibility in power sales, supports better price discovery, and positions KPI Green Energy to unlock greater value from its growing renewable energy portfolio.

KPI Green Energy is part of KP Group. They develop, build, own, manage, and maintain renewable power facilities (solar and wind solar hybrid power projects) as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and as a service provider to Captive Power Producers (CPPs) under the Solarism brand.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 47.73% to Rs 125.80 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 85.15 crore in Q3 FY25. Total revenue for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 676 crore, up 45% year-on-year from Rs 466 crore in Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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