KPI Green Energy incorporates WoS named KPCG One

KPI Green Energy has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the name of KPCG One on 18 June 2026.

The Company has been incorporated with the object of generating, storing, transmitting, distributing, purchasing, selling and supplying electricity and other forms of energy from conventional and renewable sources, including solar, wind, hydro, biomass and thermal energy, and of establishing, owning, developing, operating and maintaining power plants and energy storage systems, and undertaking activities incidental thereto.