KPI Green Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, CMS Info Systems Ltd and AvenuesAI Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2026.

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd, CMS Info Systems Ltd and AvenuesAI Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2026.

KPI Green Energy Ltd crashed 6.70% to Rs 344.85 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35013 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd tumbled 5.23% to Rs 601. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50716 shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 89.63. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

CMS Info Systems Ltd shed 4.91% to Rs 266.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 40472 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47227 shares in the past one month.

AvenuesAI Ltd slipped 4.84% to Rs 16.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

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