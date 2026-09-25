KPIL announces successful listing of LMG on Nasdaq Stockholm
Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden holds 65.9% stake in LMG post-listing
Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) announced that its step-down subsidiary Linjemontage i Grtorp AB (LMG), Sweden has successfully been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Sweden) under the ticker LMGAB.
The IPO was priced at SEK 46 per equity share, equivalent to a valuation of SEK 2,357 million (representing the total market value of all shares of LMG). KPIL through Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden AB (KPTS), a wholly owned subsidiary of KPIL, retains an approximately 65.9 percent stake in LMG post-listing. KPTS shall receive a gross consideration of SEK ~711.5 Million (including the Over-allotment Option / Green shoe Option), subject to issue expenses, customary adjustments and set-offs.
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST