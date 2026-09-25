Friday, September 25, 2026 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPIL announces successful listing of LMG on Nasdaq Stockholm

KPIL announces successful listing of LMG on Nasdaq Stockholm

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden holds 65.9% stake in LMG post-listing

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) announced that its step-down subsidiary Linjemontage i Grtorp AB (LMG), Sweden has successfully been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Sweden) under the ticker LMGAB.

The IPO was priced at SEK 46 per equity share, equivalent to a valuation of SEK 2,357 million (representing the total market value of all shares of LMG). KPIL through Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden AB (KPTS), a wholly owned subsidiary of KPIL, retains an approximately 65.9 percent stake in LMG post-listing. KPTS shall receive a gross consideration of SEK ~711.5 Million (including the Over-allotment Option / Green shoe Option), subject to issue expenses, customary adjustments and set-offs.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's banking journey with technology has been one of considerable success, says RBI Deuty Governor

India's banking journey with technology has been one of considerable success, says RBI Deuty Governor

Adon launches new range of flavoured dry fruits

Adon launches new range of flavoured dry fruits

Kinetic Engineering announces Rs 57 cr investment from Promoters

Kinetic Engineering announces Rs 57 cr investment from Promoters

Nifty trades above 23,100 level; auto shares jump

Nifty trades above 23,100 level; auto shares jump

Medico Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Medico Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVECJP on Gyanesh KumarNEET PG Result OutNSE Share PriceBank Bank strikeStock Market CrashNSE stock listingInsurance Stock Crash Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 3:50 PM IST