KPIL completes acquisition of balance 35% stake in Kalpataru Projects Arabia Company
Kalpataru Projects International has completed the acquisition of balance 35% equity stake in Kalpataru Projects Arabia Company from joint venture partner, BIN Omairah Contracting Company, pursuant to approvals from Saudi Business Centre and other authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabi.
Kalpataru Projects Arabia Company has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from 14 April 2026.
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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 12:16 PM IST