KPIL lands new orders worth Rs 2,025 cr

Order book stands at Rs 13,219 cr till date in FY27

Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) has secured new orders and notifications of awards across Indian and international markets totalling approx. Rs 2,025 crore.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, "We are pleased with these new order wins in our T&D, B&F, and Oil & Gas businesses. These diverse contract wins reflect our strong technical expertise, operational excellence and the trust our clients place in our ability to deliver projects on time. We have secured orders worth ₹13,219 crore so far in the current fiscal year (YTD FY27). Additionally, we are favorably placed / L1 for orders exceeding ₹12,000 crore, giving us strong confidence in achieving our targeted growth numbers."