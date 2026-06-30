KPIL wins orders of Rs 2,957 cr
Kalpataru Projects International along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders / notification of awards of approx. Rs 2,957 crore.
The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:Orders in the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and overseas market Orders in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India Order in the Water business in Middle East (secured in joint venture /consortium)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST