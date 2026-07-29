KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 31.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.85% to Rs 1674.99 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies declined 31.83% to Rs 117.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 171.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.85% to Rs 1674.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1538.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1674.991538.7615.3719.16242.84298.69160.30235.81117.18171.90

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