KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 33.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 1711.00 crore

Net profit of KPIT Technologies declined 33.38% to Rs 163.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 1711.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1528.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.09% to Rs 637.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 839.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 6454.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5842.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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