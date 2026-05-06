KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit declines 33.38% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.95% to Rs 1711.00 croreNet profit of KPIT Technologies declined 33.38% to Rs 163.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.95% to Rs 1711.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1528.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 24.09% to Rs 637.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 839.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.49% to Rs 6454.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5842.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1711.001528.34 12 6454.935842.35 10 OPM %18.5021.13 -18.9021.05 - PBDT306.60374.10 -18 1232.331357.51 -9 PBT224.65316.18 -29 931.771132.55 -18 NP163.05244.73 -33 637.34839.60 -24
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:50 PM IST