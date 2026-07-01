KPIT Technologies slumps as company sees Q2 FY27 revenue on par with weak Q1

KPIT Technologies slumped 13.98% to Rs 577.70 after the company said it expects Q2 FY27 revenue to remain in a similar range as Q1 FY27, indicating that the near-term weakness in demand is likely to persist.

In a clarification to the stock exchanges, the company said the expected impact on Q1 FY27 revenue stems from multiple client actions. While it continues to see growth opportunities, it expects Q2 FY27 revenue to be broadly in line with Q1 FY27.

The clarification follows the company's preliminary business update issued on 30 June 2026, in which it warned that Q1 FY27 revenue would be lower than previously expected.

KPIT had said it expects Q1 FY27 USD reported revenue to decline about 1% year-on-year, primarily due to sudden actions by several European original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) following recent profit warnings and a weaker business outlook.

The company had also cautioned that EBITDA margin and net profit margin would decline sequentially as there was little scope for cost optimisation during the quarter.

KPIT, however, maintained that the weakness is temporary and reiterated its confidence in achieving sustainable and profitable growth in the second half of FY27, supported by demand from its products and solutions business, trucks and off-highway segment, and markets such as the US, Korea and India.

KPIT Technologies is a global software engineering company focused on the automotive and mobility sector. It develops embedded software, artificial intelligence and digital solutions for software-defined vehicles, serving automotive manufacturers worldwide through engineering centres across Europe, the US, Japan, China, Thailand, Tunisia and India.

On a consolidated basis, KPIT Technologies' net profit declined 33.38% to Rs 163.05 crore while net sales rose 11.95% to Rs 1711 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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