KPT Industries standalone net profit declines 6.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.96% to Rs 39.53 crore

Net profit of KPT Industries declined 6.19% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 39.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.39.5338.7713.6414.424.724.903.924.102.883.07

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