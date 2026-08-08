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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KPT Industries standalone net profit declines 6.19% in the June 2026 quarter

KPT Industries standalone net profit declines 6.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 1.96% to Rs 39.53 crore

Net profit of KPT Industries declined 6.19% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.96% to Rs 39.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.5338.77 2 OPM %13.6414.42 -PBDT4.724.90 -4 PBT3.924.10 -4 NP2.883.07 -6

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 3:31 PM IST