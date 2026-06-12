Kra Leasing consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 69.23% to Rs 0.44 crore

Net profit of Kra Leasing rose 42.86% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 69.23% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1081.48% to Rs 3.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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