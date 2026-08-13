Kranti Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.51% to Rs 25.47 crore

Net loss of Kranti Industries reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.51% to Rs 25.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.25.4722.0511.1516.011.822.69-0.170.96-0.090.62

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