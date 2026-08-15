Krazybee Services standalone net profit rises 125.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 58.21% to Rs 992.75 crore

Net profit of Krazybee Services rose 125.08% to Rs 206.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 58.21% to Rs 992.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 627.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.992.75627.4747.1337.82283.09125.75277.46123.04206.5691.77

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