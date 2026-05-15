KRBL consolidated net profit rises 0.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.77% to Rs 1525.50 crore

Net profit of KRBL rose 0.76% to Rs 155.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 154.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 1525.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1442.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.13% to Rs 648.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 476.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 6097.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5593.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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