Krishana Phoschem slips as Q1 PAT drops 43% QoQ

Krishana Phoschem fell 2.59% to Rs 135.40 after the company reported a sharp sequential decline in earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27).

On a standalone basis, net profit declined 43.1% QoQ to Rs 47.1 crore in Q1 FY27, while revenue from operations fell 29.5% QoQ to Rs 532.3 crore.

EBITDA (excluding other income) slipped 0.6% QoQ to Rs 88.9 crore. However, EBITDA margin improved 486 bps to 16.7% from 11.8% in Q4 FY26.

On a year-on-year basis, net profit increased 54.2%, while revenue from operations rose 34.6%. EBITDA grew 35.8% YoY, with EBITDA margin improving by 15 basis points to 16.7% from 16.6% a year ago.

Total expenses rose 37.7% YoY to Rs 477.9 crore. Cost of materials consumed increased 40.0% to Rs 339.1 crore, employee benefit expenses rose 51.2% to Rs 12.5 crore, depreciation and amortisation expense climbed 80.3% to Rs 13.7 crore, while finance costs surged 118.9% to Rs 20.8 crore.

The company expects improving monsoon conditions, higher PM-KISAN disbursements, better farm liquidity and enhanced government subsidies to support fertilizer demand during the Kharif 2026 season. It added that increasing adoption of balanced crop nutrition, resilient domestic supply and its integrated manufacturing platform are expected to drive long-term growth.

Krishana Phoschem is engaged in manufacturing fertilisers & chemicals. It manufactures and markets fertilisers under the brands Annadata (SSP) and Bharat (NPK/DAP complex).

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