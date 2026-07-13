Monday, July 13, 2026 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 53.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 53.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Sales rise 34.58% to Rs 532.31 crore

Net profit of Krishana Phoschem rose 53.99% to Rs 47.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.58% to Rs 532.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 395.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales532.31395.54 35 OPM %16.7116.57 -PBDT74.3058.90 26 PBT60.5951.26 18 NP47.0930.58 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gradiente Infotainment standalone net profit rises 13200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Gradiente Infotainment standalone net profit rises 13200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Just Dial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Just Dial Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

RITES bags Rs 79-cr Patna Metro Consultancy Contract

RITES bags Rs 79-cr Patna Metro Consultancy Contract

Large currency speculators continue to hover around a 15-month high in US dollar futures market

Large currency speculators continue to hover around a 15-month high in US dollar futures market

INR plunges to 4-week low as oil prices surge on renewed Middle East tensions

INR plunges to 4-week low as oil prices surge on renewed Middle East tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFD Rates in July 2026Just Dial ShareSensex TodayLTM-Anthropic PartnershipOil Price Jump TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsQ1 Results Today